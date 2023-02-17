Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 19 TO 25, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

You’ll be distracted this week. You may be tired and need to rest. Your creativity will impress many after you produce a masterpiece.

TAURUS

You’ll discover a mountain of files at work that you must take care of urgently. This situation will help you become more organized and efficient, relieving stress.

GEMINI

Before undertaking a major project, take the time to relax and enjoy yourself. A promotion, for example, calls for a celebratory drink. Em­brace the new challenges ahead of you.

CANCER

The idea of taking a trip or going on an adventure will stimulate you. You’ll finally find the time and means to take a well-deserved holiday and get away from it all.

LEO

An irritating situation shows up on the horizon. It would help if you made changes in your life to find happiness. Sometimes you need to shake things up.

VIRGO

You must make compromises to re­gain harmony at home and work. After reaching agreements with future clients or partners, new achievements are coming.

LIBRA

This week will be entirely devoted to working. If you’re looking for a job, you’ll find a demanding position that helps create better prospects for your future.

SCORPIO

If you’re no longer satisfied with your job, you’ll make some changes and find a new one that aligns with your ambitions. You could end up in the boss’s chair or start your own business.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll have to tie up lots of loose ends at home. Once everything’s resol­ved, you’ll have a better relationship with your loved ones and signi­ficant other.

CAPRICORN

You’ll purchase a new gadget that may take a bit of time to learn how to use. You’ll have to make a few trips to get all the necessary answers and find complete satisfaction.

AQUARIUS

Your drive and dynamism will allow you to spoil yourself. You may earn a considerable amount of money and treat yourself to a few luxuries, including a trip or outing that impresses many.

PISCES

You need to rest before taking on a new challenge. Get out of the house to break up the daily routine. You’ll find inner peace if you express yourself openly and promptly.