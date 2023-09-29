YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 1 TO 7, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

If you do your work wholeheartedly, your efforts won’t go unnoticed; you can expect to be rewarded with a higher salary. Open up to your significant other, too, and you’ll reap the benefits.

TAURUS

There’s a lot of activity around you. Even if you have a lot of tasks to accomplish, opportunities to have fun will sponta-neously pop up. Try to strike that happy balance between entertainment and responsibility.

GEMINI

It’s a time of turmoil and uncertainty. You could try fighting the current, but it’s wiser to trust in the signs and follow their lead. Take care of yourself and listen to the messages your body is sending you.

CANCER

Making new friends and expanding your network of contacts is possible. With such a busy schedule, you may find it difficult to spend time with your family while also managing your responsibilities. Good organization is essential.

LEO

You’ll undoubtedly have lots to do in all aspects of your life. Try to complete everything on time. You’ll feel better if you take a little time for fun and relaxation. Treat yourself to a little outing — a comedy show, perhaps — to rediscover your smile.

VIRGO

Plan a getaway and have fun learning something new. In doing so, you may discover new perspectives for a more stimulating career. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, inspiration will guide you away from monotony.

LIBRA

Dream big and with passion! Use your determination and daring to achieve your personal and professional goals. Don’t try to please everyone. Instead, shape your world according to your unique desires and aspirations.

SCORPIO

You’ll be in a position to bring colleagues or clients together to celebrate the signing of an important contract or bring a workplace conflict to an end. In romance, you’ll receive a sign of commitment from your significant other. If you’re single, you’ll turn on the charm.

SAGITTARIUS

Work or health will take priority; you’ll correct one situation or the other, and it’ll improve your future. When it comes to your love life, having a deep discussion may help you resolve emotional issues.

CAPRICORN

Take care of yourself to earn applause and recognition. Take pride in what you’ve accomplished. Frequent displays of love and affection will help you light the fire of unending passion.

AQUARIUS

You’ll discover your inner joy and let it radiate around you. Let every day be filled with moments of pleasure and happiness. Share your joy with your family and loved ones. Watch how that joy spreads.

PISCES

You’ll need to travel for work and in your personal life. To feel more safe and secure with all the germs in the air, follow basic hygiene rules. In your relationships, your choice of words will reveal your emotions.