YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 5 TO 11, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

If you have faith in your abilities, you’ll have what it takes to be promoted to a higher position. It’s time to up the ante on your social life. You’ll be asked to organize several outings and activities with friends.

TAURUS

You’ll be very popular this week. Your colleagues will pay more attention to what you have to say and applaud you for your actions. At home, you may need to declutter your home to clear your mind.

GEMINI

You may have to travel for work or to take care of your health or that of a loved one. If you’re engaging in a debate, make sure you have accurate and relevant arguments before defending your point of view.

CANCER

You’ll finally be able to secure your financial future, which will take considerable weight off your shoulders. You could also consider starting a personal project for your retirement years.

LEO

Set a specific objective and put it into practice to be promoted at work. This opportunity will give you a fresh start, and many people will support you in achieving it.

VIRGO

Think before you act. If you’re considering a career change, you’ll find the right direction for your brilliant future. Lean on the people close to you to help you make the right decisions.

LIBRA

After a stressful period, it’s a good idea to rest and recharge your batteries. Participate in calming activities to regain your strength. A family member may need your help during a difficult situation.

SCORPIO

You’ll be able to extend your relationships via social media. You may forge pleasant new friendships in your professional sphere. If you’re single, you may even find love at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Think about going back to school. At work, you’ll have the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life and make some good business deals. In romance, a short trip could rekindle the flame in your relationship.

CAPRICORN

If you’re in a cross-cultural relationship, be willing to adapt and compromise. Avoid abruptness. Sharing household tasks more equitably will be appreciated.

AQUARIUS

Intense emotions will inspire your creativity and bring out your artistic side. With your skill for detail and elegance, you’ll have the courage to stand out from the crowd.

PISCES

You must negotiate carefully to achieve satisfactory professional results. You have nothing to worry about in your love life. Your significant other will propose.