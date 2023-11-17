YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 19 TO 25, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

End friendships that demand too much of your attention. Tidy up your circle of friends and go out and meet new people. Spearheading a project at work will help you develop new friendships with your colleagues.

TAURUS

If you’ve recently achieved a great feat or completed a major project, it’s perfectly normal to want to celebrate. Share this joy with your colleagues or loved ones by hosting a party.

GEMINI

Avoid delays by doubling your efforts and focusing on your objectives. However, taking time to relax and enjoy yourself is also important to regain your energy.

CANCER

If your family is scattered far and wide, you have two options for getting together for the holidays: visit each family member individually or go on a trip with them.

LEO

This week, you’ll excel at communicating and negotiating. You’ll be able to reach an agreement for the financing of a professional or personal project. You could be afraid of disappointing someone.

VIRGO

You’ll be very successful this week, especially if you work in sales. You’ll increase your clientele to such an extent that management will be obliged to promote you. What’s more, you’ll excel in the small details.

LIBRA

At work, a polished presentation could change everything and help you succeed. An infusion of fun will also be appreciated by your superiors. In love, passion is the driving force behind commitment.

SCORPIO

It’s important to discuss family matters openly. Silence can lead to confusion. Moreover, you may need to bring work home with you a few evenings this week.

SAGITTARIUS

If you’re easy to talk to, you’ll be able to expand your network of contacts and relationships at work. Even at work, you’ll never run out of things to talk about and will be able to make new acquaintances.

CAPRICORN

You may find money in the bottom of an old ski jacket you forgot about last year. In your relationship, it’s important to communicate more openly, even if it’s just to ask for more affection.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be very dynamic this week and start organizing various events you’ll soon be attending. In the face of a certain emotional heaviness, a little internal housekeeping will be beneficial.

PISCES

Silence is golden, speech is silver. You have an extraordinary source of creativity at your disposal. Take advantage of your home environment to create something beautiful or explore a new spiritual practice.