YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 3 TO 9, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

With your boss on a well-earned holiday, you have the chance to step up and take their position. This opportunity will have a positive impact on your career. In romance, love cannot grow in the absence of affection.

TAURUS

You may catch people’s attention this week. You could even offer a listening ear to someone who needs it. Your generosity will be rewarded with gratitude.

GEMINI

You’ll spend lavishly on gifts for those close to you. This generosity will give you great satisfaction. However, a family project will require deep thought.

CANCER

It’s important to take time for yourself when faced with professional demands. Don’t deprive yourself of moments of relaxation and pleasure with your nearest and dearest. Accept their invitations and take part in interesting activities.

LEO

You’ll obtain a large sum of money and be able to treat yourself. Whether you want to buy a property or start a business, you’ll finally get the go-ahead to finance the project.

VIRGO

You’ll start sending out invitations to various festive events. The positive responses you receive will come as a pleasant surprise. If you’re an artist, you’ll find the necessary inspiration to create something special and unique.

LIBRA

Your artistic potential will awaken within you. Write down your ideas so you don’t forget them and can one day turn them into reality. Otherwise, they could fade into nothingness forever.

SCORPIO

You’ll receive numerous invitations to go out, which you’ll gladly accept, even if it may sometimes seem exhausting. However, you must rest at some point to recuperate.

SAGITTARIUS

If you want to celebrate Christmas in a special way this year, you must prepare. You don’t have a lot of time, but you’ll create something that lives up to your expectations. When it comes to love, it’s the little things that make a lasting impression.

CAPRICORN

It’s time to leave your comfort zone and embark on new adventures. The New Year will allow you to discover new perspectives. You’ll start a training course that will give you better opportunities.

AQUARIUS

A special person or situation will touch or move you. Changes you make at work will prove to be beneficial. If you’re single, love may surprise you when you least expect it.

PISCES

You’ll be easy to work with this week. You’re not afraid of tackling office tasks and taking the lead in organizing future events. Nevertheless, family conflicts could upset you.