YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 11 TO 17, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

Major changes are on the horizon in various areas of your life! You’ll feel justifiably proud of your achievements and will make the necessary efforts to ensure your business runs smoothly.

TAURUS

It’s time to rejuvenate yourself; bask in the present moment and relax. Someone close to you will require your help. If you’re an artist, you’ll find inspiration this week. Inner guidance is within your reach.

GEMINI

You’ll manage a large-scale project. This will bring together various people around you. Despite the challenges of getting donations from those involved, you’ll be incredibly efficient and receive praise for your success after some effort.

CANCER

Big responsibilities await you, both at work and at home. Your dedication will be noticed and could be rewarded with a promotion and a pay raise. There’s plenty to celebrate!

LEO

The idea of embarking on a spiritual journey will take root in your mind. It will require several months of careful preparation to blossom and become a source of inspiration, ultimately allowing you to find profound meaning in your existence.

VIRGO

Emotions are powerful around you. You may need to rethink your relationship to flourish. At the very least, you’ll no longer accept compromises. You’ll need to reflect deeply about your relationship.

LIBRA

Although there may be some tension, your strong teamwork skills will help you make great progress. If you’re in a new relationship, you’ll have to overcome concerns that challenge your commitment and define a better future between you.

SCORPIO

At work, you’ll see the benefits of your work, even if it means feeling exhausted. As your customer base grows, you’ll need to double down your efforts to solidify your financial future.

SAGITTARIUS

Your self-esteem needs a boost. You passionately devote yourself to others. However, it’s important to direct some of that attention toward yourself. This is especially true if some people tend to take your kindness for granted and don’t recognize your sacrifices.

CAPRICORN

You’ll devote a substantial amount of your time to family this week. You may think about moving in the short term. At the very least, a significant change in your personal or professional environment will be beneficial.

AQUARIUS

You’ll expand your social circle, thanks in large part to your increased presence on social media. Your talents and professional activities will become better known, improving your financial situation.

PISCES

You’ll be given the green light to finance a project. Act now! This will be a good week to pay off some of your debt, making your financial situation more flexible. Think of it as a kind of fresh start.