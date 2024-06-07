YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JUNE 9 TO 15, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

Your charisma will be irresistible this week. People close to you will support and show loyalty towards you. You’ll confidently present your ideas to your superior or significant other, gaining their approval. You have leadership qualities that will help you excel in all areas of your life.

TAURUS

You’ll fully invest in the lives of your children, who will need your support. You’ll take advantage of a financial opportunity to buy a house or renovate your home.

GEMINI

Use clear and precise words when talking about money. It’s important to share your desires and dreams with your significant other. Express your feelings and listen to what the other person has to say.

CANCER

You’re in an excellent position to consolidate your debts to improve your financial situation. Take the opportunity to ask for a raise at work. Your superior will be willing to grant it.

LEO

Now’s the time to reinvent yourself! You’ll encounter an exciting new challenge offering a stimulating and rewarding fresh start. You could consider continuing your education or deepening your spiritual practice.

VIRGO

Your poor health is hindering your progress. It’s important to talk to a professional or seek treatment to help you progress. You’ll see improvements more quickly and perform better.

LIBRA

By developing your professional relationships, you’ll expand your circle of friends and your presence on social media. You’ll make the most of your professional, personal and leisure activities and balance work, home and play.

SCORPIO

You’ll be involved in a demanding project that will bring you lasting benefits, whether in business or another area of your life. You must be patient. Prosperity won’t come immediately but will soon be within your reach.

SAGITTARIUS

If you take a training course, you’ll obtain certification in your area of expertise. This will allow you to discover new perspectives and boost your self-confidence.

CAPRICORN

Look for solutions to ease the tensions between you and your partner to improve your relationship. Devote more quality time to your better half without being distracted by outside problems. Avoid delicate subjects for the time being.

AQUARIUS

If you’re single, someone you don’t know will make a bold proposal. You’ll have the opportunity to take a business trip to benefit your career. Weigh the pros and cons of each option carefully before deciding.

PISCES

You have a lot of work to do and must fine-tune many details, which will take time. You’ll likely get a promotion, which will materialize in the coming weeks.