Tribe Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases from October 24th to November 6th

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team reported 7 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the southern portion of Akwesasne during the past week — from October 24th to November 6th. Six (6) of the positive cases have completed their 5-day isolation period however, one (1) active case remains. Please offer them the very best wishes for a safe and complication-free recovery.

SRMT HEALTH SERVICES APP:

Health Services announced the launch of a new application to help community members navigate COVID-19 and to stay healthy. Developed with the assistance of the Communications Department, the “Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe” app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play and includes a clinic directory, health videos, tribal news and events, employment opportunities, a quick link to the Tribal Members Portal, and other important information.

COVID-19 HOME TEST KITS — EVERYDAY:

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are being distributed each day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the clinic’s front reception desk and security. Community members are asked to go inside the building to receive the Binax Home Test Kit. Please wear a mask inside the clinic and do not leave test kits inside unattended vehicles, as temperature changes can alter the test’s effectiveness.

If you test positive for COVID-19; stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home, self-report your results online with your County’s Public Health Department, and provide notification to individuals who may have been potentially exposed. For questions about isolation or quarantine guidelines, you can contact SRMT COVID Response at (518) 358-3141 ext. 7210.

SELF-REPORT POSTIVE TEST RESULTS ONLINE:

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is kindly reminding individuals to please self-report your positive results from a COVID-19 at-home or over-the-counter test kit. Along with notifying individuals about potential exposures, your positive test results can be reported online based on your residency.

To report a positive test result in Franklin County , please their Public Health Service’s website at https://www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/self-test_reporting.php. Anyone testing positive with an at-home test should also report their results to their healthcare provider to determine if further evaluation and/or treatment is necessary.

To report a positive test result in St. Lawrence County , please visit their Public Health Department’s webpage at https://stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth. If you are unable to fill out the online form, please call (315) 386-2325 or email SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org with your name, date of test, brand, lot number, and where you purchased the test.

COVID-19 TESTING CLINIC – MOUNTAIN MEDICAL:

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a FREE PCR or Rapid Molecular Test by contacting Mountain Medical at the following locations on Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Mountain Medical Urgent Care (Malone)

3372 State Route 11

Tel: (518) 521-3322

Urgent Care Mountain Medical (Massena)

2 Hospital Drive

Tel: (315) 705-0700

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC — WEDNESDAYS:

The primary series (initial two doses) of the COVID-19 Vaccine is available for individuals ages 6-months and older each Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tribal Clinic, located at 404 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. Individuals are asked to call in advance to schedule an appointment by contacting the tribal clinic at (518) 358-3142.

The 1st Booster, or Monovalent Booster, is available for everyone ages 5 years and older, who have received their initial primary series of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The 2nd Booster, or Bivalent Pfizer Vaccine, is available for individuals who are 12 years or older and received their 1st Booster at least 4 months ago. The Bivalent Vaccine includes an mRNA component that has common attributes of the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection. The Bivalent Moderna Vaccine is also available for individuals 18 years or older

If you are unsure when to receive the 2nd Booster, or have any questions about the COVID-19 Vaccines, please reach out to your healthcare provider for answers.