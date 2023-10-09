Avonmore Elementary School is a Two-Time, Gold-Certified Healthy School 

(Avonmore, ON) – The 2022-2023 school year marked the second year in a row that Avonmore Elementary School has earned an Ontario Physical and Health Education Association (OPHEA) Healthy School gold certification from Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada). The school’s dedication to promoting physical and mental well-being garnered attention during the kickoff of the first-ever National Healthy Schools Week (Oct. 2-6), which included a special visit from PHE Canada.

On Oct. 2, PHE Canada leaders engaged Avonmore ES students in group activities that emphasized healthy bodies, mental health, and nutritious eating. These interactive sessions were designed to instill habits that will contribute to overall well-being.

Avonmore ES’s healthy schools advocate, Lisa Winters, organizes the application of the OPHEA Healthy Schools certification and says it’s been a great way to plan healthy activities for the year. The school has many specific initiatives and programs that emphasize physical activity, healthy eating, and mental health, such as:

Power Hour Before-School Program: Twice a week, Grade 5/6 students participate in outdoor and gym activities, fostering physical engagement. Grow Wall and Community Garden: Students grow and maintain fresh food, and surplus produce is donated to local organizations and food banks. Monthly Wellness Wall: Incorporating positive reaffirmations, breathing exercises, and self-reflection, the wall serves as a hub for mental health strategies.

“I love that our school is more than just a school; we are a community and a safe place for our students. As educators, we want to ensure that our students are happy and healthy, and we strive to provide them with as many tools necessary to achieve this,” says Winters, who will represent the school at the upcoming PHE Canada conference in November.

“This certification doesn’t just show that our staff are dedicated to healthy lifestyles, but it shows that our students are committed as well. Students love these programs, and they can recognize when they are making healthy choices. When they make that connection between their own lives and what we are practicing at school, then I know we are succeeding in preparing them for a lifetime of health and wellness,” says Principal Silvia Speck.