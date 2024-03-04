SLC Hosts Eastern Ontario Skills Competition in Cornwall

Cornwall, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) in Cornwall was buzzing with excitement as it hosted the Eastern Ontario Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 27. The event brought together hundreds of students from grades 7 to 12, all eager to showcase their talents and passion for skilled trades.

The competition saw students from various area school boards putting their skills to the test in a wide range of categories, including Automotive, Welding, Small Powered Equipment, Computer-Aided Design, Esthetics, Culinary, Hairstyling, Carpentry, and Plumbing. The participants demonstrated their talent and creativity by completing specific tasks or scenarios within a given time frame, under the watchful eyes of industry specialists who served as judges.

Daniel Liao, Dean of Applied Science, Technology, and Trades at SLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating in a release, “The skills competition is a fantastic occasion to celebrate the skilled trades while engaging with young students on our campuses. Hosting these events is an excellent opportunity to showcase the wide array of possibilities available at SLC for students interested in pursuing careers in the skilled trades.”

Additionally, Saifullah Sanaye, the Automotive Coordinator at SLC, shared his positive outlook on the event, stating, “This is an awesome way to get young people excited about the skilled trades. Based on what I’ve seen here today, I’d say the future is very bright for automotive.”

Industry leaders were also present on campus with exhibitor booths, further engaging the students and providing them with valuable insights into the skilled trades sector. In addition, for some competitions, there will be an Ontario Regional Qualifying Competition on April 13, 2024, at SLC, where successful competitors will have the chance to represent their school boards at the Provincial Competitions in May, held in Toronto.

SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt expressed his gratitude to the school board partners for their enthusiastic participation, saying in a release, “We’re proud to demonstrate the opportunities within skilled trades to our region’s high school students. With the pressing need for skilled workers, these events serve as a crucial platform to connect aspiring talent with the programs we offer both in Cornwall and Kingston.”

The Kingston campus of SLC hosted the Limestone Skills Competition on Thursday, February 29, featuring a variety of skills demonstrations throughout the day. There were skills demonstrations in Forestry and Brick and Stone Masonry.

The Eastern Ontario Skills Competition in Cornwall helps promote the skilled trades and addresses the need for skilled workers in the region and beyond.