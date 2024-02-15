St. Lawrence College Announces New Cornwall Campus Dean 

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Haley to the role of Dean Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways and the Cornwall Campus. Jennifer will begin her new role effective February 12, 2024.

In the last six years at SLC, Jennifer has demonstrated inclusive and progressive leadership, first as Cornwall Campus Associate Dean, then as Associate Dean for Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways. Most recently Jennifer has contributed towards successful programs and student success as Associate Dean for Allied Health.

“Jennifer’s progressive leadership, plus her prior experience managing partnerships with Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) leading technical services and research projects at the River Institute, and having been an educator herself, will serve her well in her role as our new dean,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO.

Jennifer is passionate about science and lifelong learning. She completed her undergraduate degree at Western University where she received a Bachelor of Medical Science with an Honors in Microbiology and Immunology and then completed a master’s in microbiology and Immunology at the University of Ottawa.

Jennifer’s background includes leading research and projects in health and environmental fields and teaching. She started her career at the National Research Council of Canada, Stacie Institute for Molecular Sciences. In 2008, she joined the River Institute in her hometown of Cornwall. While at the River Institute, Jennifer was involved in several projects, including strategic planning and the development of an applied research branch focusing on industry driven research needs. Her role at the River Institute was also her first connection to St. Lawrence College, as she taught part time for nine years in a variety of programs.