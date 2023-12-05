UCDSB Students Explore Career Opportunities at Trades Boot Camp

November 29, 2023 (Kemptville, ON) – Last week, high school students from schools across theUpper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) gathered at the TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education – Kemptville Campus to participate in the Tools in the Trades Boot Camp, a hands-on event aimed at introducing students to various trades and essential employment skills.

A total of 13 schools, including Carleton Place High School, Char-Lan District High School , Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, Gananoque Secondary School, Glengarry District High School, North Dundas District High School, Perth District Collegiate Institute, Rideau District High School, Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute, St. Lawrence Secondary School, Tagwi Secondary School and Thousand Islands Secondary School, were represented at the event. The UCDSB was one of only 20 school boards in the province selected to participate in this unique opportunity, hosted by Tools in the Trades.

The day was divided into two sections. The first focused on essential employment skills, where students took part in discussions about resume building, interview preparation and networking. The second section featured hands-on stations with activities such as levelling, drilling and tapping, bearings and pump inspections, all set up in the TR Leger Kemptville Campus machine shop.

In addition to this event being a hands-on field trip for students, those enrolled in a Specialist High Skills Major related to the boot camp activities were able to obtain needed certifications.

“The trades are in high demand right now, and it’s where the money is at. When you get students involved in events like this, it encourages us to follow these pathways,” explained Hayden Wright, a Grade 12 student from Seaway DHS. Wright has plans to be a millwright, having done one co-op last year and is looking for another trades co-op placement next term.

Jordyn Truman, a Grade 11 student from Rideau DHS, said she found the employment talk session incredibly helpful in preparing her for interviews and helped give her a better understanding of her career path. Truman wants to either go into structural engineering or equipment operator engineering, and said, “I’m so glad I got the hands-on learning today and got to explore different types of work.”

“We are committed to providing students with valuable experiences that foster skills and knowledge that are essential for future careers, especially in the dynamic field of trades,” says co-organizer and UCDSB Learning Partner Ashley Grant. “Events like this contribute to preparing students for success in their chosen pathways.”

At the end of the day, each participating student got to take home their own toolbox, supplied by Tools in the Trades.