November 9, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 24 min on November 8, 2022
Provided by the WDMH Foundation
WDMH Auxiliary Bursaries Support Learning
Irelynn MacKillican (Photo : WDMH Foundation)

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Auxiliary’s mission is to assist WDMH by offering time, talent and funds to meet the hospital’s commitment of compassionate excellence for the patients and families from our surrounding communities. The WDMH Auxiliary supports the next generation of volunteers as well.

Earlier this year, the Auxiliary presented $500 education bursaries to two students graduating from local high schools – IreLynn MacKillican and Paige Nagerl.

“It was my honour to attend the graduations and present the bursaries on behalf of the WDMH Auxiliary,” noted Elinor Jordan, long-time volunteer and Co-Chair of the WDMH Auxiliary.  “These young women are inspiring and very deserving of our support.”

IreLynn MacKillican graduated from Tagwi Secondary School and says she is grateful for the bursary: “I’ll be able to use this money to help pay for my schooling at St. Lawrence College. I’m doing the four-year nursing program and winning this award will help me focus more on school and less on the financial strain of school. Thank you.”

Paige Nagerl agrees. She is a graduate of North Dundas District High School and worked at Dundas Manor: “I am studying at Queen’s University in the life sciences program. I wish to continue working in and learning about health and wellness.”

Congratulations IreLynn and Paige!

