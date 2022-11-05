South Grenville Rangers crash Jets 4-1

CARDINAL – A pair of goals in each of the first two periods set up the South Grenville Rangers’ sixth win of the season, when they defeated the visiting Metcalfe Jets 4-1 on October 29.

Ethan Wooller (from Noah Penney) found the back of the Jets’ net four minutes into the game with a shorthanded goal, his eighth of the season, to put the Rangers ahead 1-0.

Later in the period, Connor VanLuit set up Jacob McGonegal to double South Grenville’s lead 2-0.

Into the second period, South Grenville added two insurance goals to extend their lead to 4-0. First up was Owen Webster (from Aiden Bailey and Nate Medaglia) less than five minutes into the frame on a power play. Then a breakaway on a Rangers penalty-kill saw Penney (from Medaglia) score a shorthanded goal with less than eight minutes remaining in the period.

The gloves came off between the two teams in the third period as tempers flared on the ice. Jets’ forward Simon Gagne took advantage of a power play opportunity, drawing a goal back for the team.

Goalies Wyatt Perras and Hunter Sanger share the win for the Rangers.

South Grenville sits in fourth place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings with three games in hand. The team is six points behind the first place Gatineau Hull-Volant.

The Rangers are on the road for two games next week. Friday (November 4) the team will visit the Jets for a rematch of this weekend’s game. Then on Sunday (November 5) the Rangers square off against the Morrisburg Lions in Morrisburg.