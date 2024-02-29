Thumbs down on the city of Cornwall!

In early December 2023, I contacted the Mayor’s office and five councilors concerning the ongoing problem with their refusal to open the front door is at the Civic Complex for all Cornwall Colts home hockey games.

I had also shared my concerns with Mr. Lorne Taillon and I was politely told that this change “was a trial period”. This was not trial as such, it was a punishment concerning an executive decision by the owner of the Colts.

Every other activity that occurs at the Civic Complex, including teams from out of town, are allowed to enter through the front doors of our Complex, but not the tax paying citizens who attend the Cornwall Colts hockey games.

it is a shame that this has got on for so long!

If Mr. Taillon and the City representatives have a problem with the owner of the Colts, because he has decided not to use the complex box office main entrance to collect the fees, please do not punish the tax paying citizens.

I honestly feel the taxpayers of Cornwall should be treated much better fashion. Give us some respect, please!

A decision to continue punishing the patrons of the Colts, who pay taxes in Cornwall, must be reversed. This is just common courtesy.!

Regards,

a concern taxpayer.

Mr. Maurice Croteau