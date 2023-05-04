Boating Season is Back at RRCA’s Gray’s Creek Marina

Boaters from near and far can now easily access the St. Lawrence River through the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) marina at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area, which re-opened for the season on May 1.

“We’re starting our 44th boating season this year, and we are happy to welcome back boaters to Gray’s Creek,” says RRCA Administrative Assistant, Josianne Sabourin. “Some of our boaters have been coming back for decades, and our boat launch is used by many community members throughout the spring, summer, and fall.”

The marina at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area is located strategically at the mouth of Gray’s Creek, just east of Cornwall. The marina comfortably provides 128 open slips, which can be rented during the boating season. Supporting facilities include a large parking area, launching ramp, and service building that sells gas, oil, and other marine sundries. Day-use and seasonal boaters are welcome.

“The marina is just one of the amenities available at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area,” adds Sabourin. “Visitors can also spend time in nature at our park and picnic area, which includes playground structures, barbecue pits, and over 6 kilometres of nature trails. The area is also a popular spot for geocaches, including our own Raisin Region GeoAdventure.”

Sabourin also notes that the RRCA is planning to re-construct a large picnic shelter destroyed by fire last spring. As well, the nature trails and bike path at Gray’s Creek are temporarily closed while the RRCA conducts tree management.

RRCA’s Charlottenburgh Park near Summerstown is also set to open soon on May 19. Both the park and marina provide full-time and part-time summer employment to students. Secondary and post-secondary students interested in applying for a summer position with the RRCA next year are encouraged to check the RRCA’s social media and website at rrca.on.ca, where summer employment opportunities will be posted in the new year.

For more information, visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.