Centre 105/ Tri County Literacy Council Fund Raising Dinner

The Cornwall Legion at the corner of Cumberland and Second Streets hosted a spaghetti fund raising dinner on Sunday March 10 starting at 4:30PM with all proceeds being divided between Centre 105 and Tri-County Literacy, for their programs.

As a special treat, the participants were entertained by ‘Heart Strings Ensemble’, an eclectic group of seven local musicians who volunteered their time and talent in support of the event with a broad selection of Italian and French popular music.

Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, was delighted with the community effort spearheaded by Cornwall Legion Branch 297, saying “It is heartwarming to see our community of Cornwall coming together to support two awesome, local charities!”.

Angela Vinet, Executive Director of Tri County Literacy Council, appreciated the community’s generosity, saying “Our community recognizes the value of literacy and essential skills training through fund raising efforts such as this.”

Centre 105 serves Cornwall and Area’s most vulnerable citizens by freely providing a nourishing breakfast and a comfortable, non-judgemental gathering place to socialize, read the newspaper, play cards, sit outside, and catch up with friends. Open from 9am until 12pm three days per week, there is even a laundry program available. In 2023, Centre 105 provided over 18,000 meals.

Tri-County (Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry counties of Ontario) Literacy Council (TCLC) specializes in literacy instruction, based on Essential Skills training identified by the Government of Canada as necessary for success at work and in daily life. TCLC offers a small group classroom training, one-on-one tutoring and occasional online training programs via Zoom. All programs and services are free of charge. Free educational assessments are available along with training plans based on an individual’s goals.

To learn more about Centre 105, visit www.centre105.ca. To learn more about TCLC, visit tricountyliteracycouncil.wordpress.com