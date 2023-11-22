In and Around Cornwall and SDG

Last week Chief Shawna Spowart presented her 2024 budget with a 6.3% increase. Her presentation was sound and the request in line with what is needed. The challenges that she has faced the past year seem to be now under control, (Covid, staff unable to commit to full time duty) and her plan for the future including for community safety officer program.

Downtown BIA is offering free parking program after 4 pm again this year. Le Village will also be included this year.

United Way Centraide SDG executive director Juliette Labossiere made a great presentation on Last Resort Program to council last week. She also thanked the local groups, including the Kinsmen Club, for their support.

Big Ben Ski centre will once again be operated by the same company as last year.

Bergeron Electric received 2-year contract to provide electrical services to the city for $272,716. EVB received 41.2 million to provide engineering and design services for widening of Marleau Ave between Alice and Glenview Boul. Ventin Group was awarded a contract to design the renovations at the former Vincent Massey school, which now is Massey Place, the new housing program site.

New World Park Solutions was awarded $677,844 contract to supply and install the new barrier free play structure at Rachels Kids Park of Hope (Rachels kids suppling $600,000 towards the project).

So last weeks editorial cartoon stirred a few feelings…it was supposed to. Cornwall is growing and with it comes growing pains, We must realize that we are not unique to this problem, it was never put out front to deal with in the capacity that now it is. We are lucky for good community groups and people who can take the lead and get action done on this. I hope that poor soul who has been curled up in the store front on Pitt, across from police station, got a bed. It was also sad to see on the CTV news last Friday that the day before a homeless person in Ottawa and one in Gatineau both passed away in their shelters. Homelessness has grown, Cornwall’s plan is a great start, now to find the right location and follow up to accommodate in the spring.

Sad to see the situation that happened at Holy Trinity Catholic School in 2017-18. Full reports on Ontario College of Teachers directory on website.

Here are the winners from Santa Claus parade.

Industry- Walmart Logistics

Schools – Akwesasne Mohawk School

Small Float (Under 20 Feet) – Cornwall Gymnastics Club

Retail /Service – Fines Home Hardware and Building Centre (Balloon Babes)

Service/Non Profit – Cornwall Lions

Local Bands – Cornwall Nativity Band

Dance – Powell School of Dance

Fitness Group – Cornwall BMX Club

Clown/Characters – Arianna Sarault

Congratulations to all and THANK YOU for participating!

Christmas gifts are more expensive this year and the Cornwall Professional Fire Fighters Association has started its toy drive to ensure there are gifts this year for all children. Over the next several weeks firefighters will be going throughout Cornwall picking up toys or donations from individuals and many caring businesses.

St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School Panthers beat rivals from l’École secondaire catholique La Citadelle Patriotes 28-7 to claim the SDG “AA” championship football last week.

Last Friday the Tour for Humanity educational workshop bus run by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre (FSWC) for Holocaust stopped at CCVS and several Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School classes got a chance to visit and learn, Teacher Sheila MacIntyre’s Grade 9 English class was among the visiting classes to better understand the Holocaust perpetuated by the Nazi regime under Adolf Hitler. The bus’ visit is in conjunction with the Upper Canada District School Board’s (UCDSB) recognition of Holocaust Education Week from November 27 to December. 1. It’s the third year for the visit. It reflects changes made by the Ministry of Education for Grade 6 curriculum and changes that will be made to the Grade 10 history course. This workshop is organized and staffed by the FSWC and teaches educators and students about the Holocaust, genocide, and Canada’s human-rights history.

Thursday saw the annual Salvation Army Kettle Campaign kickoff. People can donate at Walmart, at Farmboy, Baxtrom’s YIG, Giant Tiger, the Salvation Army Thrift Store. Also people can donate at both LCBOs in Cornwall.

Freedom Wireless has a new cell tower on Wallrich Avenue in Cornwall, Ont. Better reception now.

City of Cornwall winter parking restrictions are now in effect. From 1am-7am you can’t park on the street overnight if there’s snow forecast for the area which would leave more than 5 centimeters (2 inches) on the ground. Then, on December 14 all-out overnight ban takes effect Dec. 15 until the end of March 2024.Check city web site for complete details.