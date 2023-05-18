National Notebook Day

Open up a notebook and get writing. Jot down your to-do list, journal your thoughts, make lists or even try some creative writing with good old pen and paper.

There’s a holiday coming to town, and it’s one that will definitely be one to take note of, as it strives to fill the world with anecdotes and commentaries and memoirs. There likely isn’t one of us that hasn’t tried journaling at some point in their lives, especially as teenagers. Remember all that cringe-worthy poetry? Yep, probably still moldering away in a journal somewhere, just waiting to embarrass you with the soppy angst-ridden days of youth.