May 23, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 20 min on May 17, 2023
Seaway News
Some albums are defined by a single track, ones that tie the entire album together and will be the banner for the sound it brings, and often the best of these are the title track of the album. National Title Track Day is a day to dust off and break out those albums whose artists have nailed it, and placed the most iconic of a collections music right there on the label. Title tracks are, simply put, the song on an album that shares the name of the album itself.

Title tracks, or the songs after which an album is named, are often the greatest singles. Fire up your favorite title tracks or explore new ones.

