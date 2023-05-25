OPG’s Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre opens for the 2023 Summer Tourism Season

Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre (SHDVC) opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 23 for the 2023 summer tourist season.

Located at 2500B Second St. West, on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Cornwall, Ontario, OPG’s visitor centre showcases the rich history of the St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project as well as the communities and people affected. The centre also features exciting and informative interactive displays that make it a key tourist destination in the Cornwall area.

The SHDVC is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The summer tourism season begins May 23, and will conclude on Friday, September 1, 2023.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre for the 2023 public tourism season.” Says Mike Woodcock, Plant Manager at the R.H. Saunders Generating Station. “At OPG, we believe in being a good corporate citizen and neighbour. The visitor centre serves as a safe, inclusive, and educational space for tourists, community partners and the public to enjoy.”

Stay up to date on current hours of operation, and future events by visiting www.opg.com/saunders, or by contacting the visitor centre directly at 613-932-4563.