Seaway Senior Citizens Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Open House

Cornwall, ON – This October the Seaway Senior Citizens Club will be celebrating 40 years of serving the needs of older adults in Cornwall. To mark this milestone anniversary the general public is being invited to an Open House at their Centre, located at 506 Pitt Street in Cornwall on Saturday, October 29th from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Club’s Open House will feature tours of the current Centre, which opened its doors in 2016. Many of the numerous programs and activities offered by the Club will be showcased. From guitar, fiddle, and harmonica classes to line dancing with a mix of choir, darts, cards, art, and a variety of exercise programs thrown in for good measure, the Club is working towards offering something for every interest and taste. A recently obtained Ontario Trillium Foundation grant is helping the Club to pave the way for expanded programs, outreach, and fund-raising efforts.

With the Centre located in the heart of Cornwall, on the corner of Pitt and Fifth Streets the Club is in a perfect location to provide important services, activities, events, and programs for hundreds of older adults in the Cornwall, Akwesasne, and S D & G areas. The Club goal is to promote creative and active healthy living for people over 50 years of age by offering activities within a friendly, inclusive, and inviting community. Over the years Club members have performed at Massey Hall in Toronto and have served as founding members of this areas Ontario Seniors Games initiative.

Managing Director, Darnell Proulx says, “When the Club started out, I am certain there was no idea what impact this Club would have on its members or on the community four decades on. I am proud of the investment of time and energy that the Board, volunteers, and members put into the success of the Club.” She adds, “Our Club volunteers are incredible. In the past year alone, they have logged over 5,700 volunteer hours of community service.”

The Seaway Senior Citizen Club Volunteer Board of Directors are looking forward to opening their doors for his 40th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, October 29 from 10 am to 3 pm and are welcoming members of the general public of all ages to come out to celebrate with them.