May 1, 2023
Seaway News wants to hear why your mom is special for a chance to WIN!

With Mother’s Day just around the corner on Sunday, May 14, it’s time to start thinking about how you will show your mom how much you care about and appreciate her – and we want to help.

On this cornwallseawaynews.com contest page only, tell us in the comments section why your mom is so special, and you will be entered into our Spoil Your Mom Contest.

Logging in to comment is easy:

  1. Write your comment and click ‘post’
  2. Log in using Facebook, Instagram, email, etc. (Make sure you use your real name, so we know who the winner is!)
  3. Once you are logged in, click post again to submit your entry.

Prizes are sponsored by Lindale Shoes, Tickle Your Fancy and Archies Golf.

Contest ends May 7, 2023.

