Wintertide Magazine Arrives to Celebrate Canada’s Fourth Season

With the arrival of colder weather, thoughts turn to Canada’s fourth season. A new magazine will soon arrive in local mailboxes to offer ideas for indoor and outdoor activities.

“We are so very fortunate to have four distinct seasons in Canada and this time of the year is an important one for both residents and merchants,” says Rick Shaver, Publisher of the Seaway News. “As people plan seasonal celebrations we’ve gathered ideas for gift giving, recreational activities, home cooking – and more.”

The glossy 68 page magazine features a number of general interest stories that include ideas for hiking and other cold-weather activities along with a local food map that will help readers explore Cornwall and the Counties. Editorial staff have also hand-picked dozens of gift ideas from local merchants. Returning is an 8-page holiday recipe cookbook from Baxtrom’s Independent Grocer and a songbook with words to classic carols.

Cornwall Living: Wintertide will be available at Baxtrom’s as well as at the dozens of local businesses that supported the magazine with advertising. It is also available at the Tourism racks at the Civic Complex and Benson Centre. Additional copies will be available to selected areas through Adbag delivery throughout Cornwall and SDG.

“The magazine is the perfect winter guide to local dining, shopping and recreation, for residents and visitors alike, says Mr. Shaver. “We are happy to showcase the wonderful things that we have right here in our community,”

Cornwall Living: Wintertide is a companion to the popular Cornwall Living magazine, which is published each spring. Content was sourced from local writers and photographers and put together in a modern professional layout by Seaway News designer Colleen Parette.

Cornwall Living: Wintertide is the latest in a long list of fall/winter magazines from Seaway News, previously published under the names Christmas at Home, TASTE and Christmas Tymes.

