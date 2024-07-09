Assault charges

A 33-year-old Cornwall woman faces a slew of charges after being arrested by Cornwall police July 5. Charges include assault, sexual assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with a probation order, theft and mischief. It is alleged that while she was bound by a probation order March 29, 2024, the accused assaulted her girlfriend with a weapon, bit her, choked the woman and damaged her property. It is alleged April 7, the woman damaged her girlfriend’s property.

May 3, the accused allegedly made threats to kill her girlfriend and assaulted her. It is alleged June 16, the woman stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business. It is alleged June 29, the accused sexually assaulted her girlfriend, bit her, assaulted the woman with a weapon, choked her and threatened to kill her.

The accused’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Youth charged with using bear spray

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was charged July 6 after allegedly using bear spray during a June 21 assault. The accused was charged with administering a noxious substance, and two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Assault

A 32-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested on July 7 and charged with assaulting her ex-boyfriend. The woman’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

16-year-old charged

A 16-year-old Orleans youth was charged July 8 with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a vehicle. A CPS patrol officer was alerted by Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) that a stolen vehicle was being driven by a youth who was subsequently involved in a motor vehicle collision.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A 17-year-old St. Regis youth was arrested July 8 for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was apprehended after an officer was alerted by ALPR that a vehicle was reported stolen. The investigation revealed the youth was allegedly an occupant of the stolen motor vehicle.

Possession of stolen vehicle charge

Titus Mason, 18, of Cornwall, was charged July 8, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 when the ALPR system alerted an officer that the man was allegedly an occupant of a stolen motor vehicle.

Break-in

Kimberly Rowe, 45, of Lunenburg, was charged July 9 with break and enter and failing to comply with a court appearance notice. It is alleged that July 9, the woman broke into a Ninth Street East business and stole several items.

Harassment, indecent act

Adam Macey, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested July 4 and charged with criminal harassment and committing an indecent act. It is alleged from Jan. 10 to March 2, 2024, the man repeatedly sent inappropriate messages to an individual known to him and exposed himself to the woman.

Trafficking charges

Rebecca Kargus, 27, of Cornwall, was charged July 4 with impersonation with intent to avoid arrest, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged that July 4 she gave police a false name. An investigation revealed she was allegedly in possession of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Psilocybin and Xanax. She was also allegedly in possession of a large sum of cash, numerous controlled drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Uttering threats, resisting peace officer

A 37-year-old Cornwall man was charged July 6 with five counts of breach of firearm storage regulations, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, resisting a peace officer and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

It is alleged that during a domestic dispute, the man made death threats and resisted arrest. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Assault, theft charges

Travis Cook, 42, of Akwesasne, was arrested on July 7 and charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, theft, robbery with violence, killing or injuring animals. Police say that June 6 the accused stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business, and June 13 broke into a Pitt Street business and stole several items. June 27 he allegedly again stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business. It is alleged that June 27, the accused broke into an individual’s residence, damaged the property, assaulted an individual known to him with a bat, assaulted the man and injured his dog.