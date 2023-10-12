AVOID A RECIPE FOR DISASTER THIS FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

Fire Prevention Week (FPW) runs from October 8-14, 2023, with a theme of “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention. Cornwall Fire Services is urging everyone in the City of Cornwall to practice fire safety while cooking with some simple tips and reminders when in the kitchen.

Cooking remains the leading cause of residential loss fires in Ontario but by following a fire safe recipe, disaster can be avoided. Adding an ounce of prevention is the not-so-secret ingredient that will ensure your meal is one to remember.

Cornwall Fire Services offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire.

1. Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

2. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

3. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Ensure a working smoke alarm is installed on every storey of the home and tested at least once a month. Have a home fire escape plan that is practiced by everyone in the home for a safe escape in an emergency once the smoke alarm sounds.

Cornwall Fire Services in partnership with Cornwall Police Service, Cornwall SDG Paramedics and RCMP will be hosting a Community Meet Up on Saturday October 14th, 2023. We will be at Freddy’s Lot at 342 Montreal Rd from 1:00 until 4:00. Come meet some of the City’s first responders.