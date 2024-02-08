CCVS Students Prep for Valentine’s Day Market

February 8, 2024
Paula Labonte
CCVS Students Prep for Valentine’s Day Market

CCVS is hosting a Valentine’s Day Vendor Market at the school cafeteria on Feb. 10 from 10-4, it will also have a kids activity area and face painting. All funds raised will go to supporting the prom, they have just under 40 public vendors booked both local and regional. They are incorporating and supporting their student entrepreneurs with booths for those who are makers and creators; some with starter business’ through to those who are already excelling in entrepreneurism and the special education classes will have crafts for sale and past student wood shop projects can be purchased. On top of that they are also accepting donations of formal dresses and suits for students who may not be able to support the costs associated with attending an event like Prom.

