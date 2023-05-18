City of Cornwall launches Early Childhood Educator (ECE) Campaign

The City of Cornwall launched Profession in Play — Profession en Jeu, a campaign that aims to promote Early Childhood Educators (ECE) and the important role they play in our community.

“We all know that safe and high-quality childcare is crucial for our community,” said Kristine Greaves, Children’s Services Deputy Administrator. “90% of adult brain development occurs between birth and the age of five.

“That’s why we support childcare operators throughout Cornwall and SDG to make sure that your child has the right start in life that he or she needs to succeed.”

Early childhood educators (ECEs) provide children with the foundation they need to grow into future leaders. ECEs use their extensive knowledge of learning and child development to create high-quality learning opportunities through play and exploration.

Educators are trained to understand brain development and how to support healthy growth, identify children’s developmental stages and capabilities in social, emotional, cognitive, linguistic, and physical domains, build partnerships with families to support children’s well-being and plan activities that promote learning and build on children’s current abilities and interests.

Currently there is a demand for staff, for a variety of positions, to work in licensed child care centres throughout Cornwall and SDG.

Career opportunities in licensed childcare centres include Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs), Assistant Teachers, Supply Staff, Cooks and Enhanced Support staff.

Anyone interested in a career in early childhood education can refer to the City website for the contact information for all the licensed child care operators in our region:

https://www.cornwall.ca/en/live-here/licensed-child-care-centres.aspx.

What’s more, employees currently working in licensed child care and who want to obtain their Early Childhood Education diploma while working can do so through the Early Childhood Educators Qualifications Upgrade Program. To learn more on the program, visit https://ecegrants.on.ca/qualifications-upgrade/

“Being an Early Childhood Educator is really rewarding and it’s something that I’m really passionate about,” said Carrie Van Allen, an RECE. “That’s why I continued in this field. I love what I do on a day-to-day basis, and I love shaping the minds of tomorrow.”