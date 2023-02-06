City of Cornwall Names New Manager of Infrastructure

February 6, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 27 min on February 2, 2023
Provided by the City of Cornwall
City of Cornwall Names New Manager of Infrastructure
Emma Vanier (Photo : City of Cornwall)

Emma Vanier has been named as Manager of Infrastructure for the City of Cornwall, effective January 29, 2023.

Ms. Vanier joined the City of Cornwall in 2018 as the Municipal Engineer within the Infrastructure Department. Emma has been instrumental in transitioning the department to AutoCAD Civil 3D and has led the design of the City’s linear infrastructure capital projects over the last number of years. As the new Manager of Infrastructure, she will be responsible for capital planning, project design and construction management for the City’s linear infrastructure.

Additionally, she will be responsible for the Transportation Division, which is responsible for the operation and capital replacement of the City’s existing transportation network, as well as planning for the future transportation needs of the City.

Prior to joining the City, Ms. Vanier worked for a local engineering consulting firm, EFI Engineering, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity provided to me by the City,” Vanier told Seaway News, “Over the course of my career at the City as well as in the private sector, I’ve been very blessed to work with and learn from many talented people. I am looking forward to the challenge and continuing to work alongside our talented team to deliver effective infrastructure for the City.”

