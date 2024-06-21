Claws for a Cause

The Cornwall Lions Club held its 16th Annual Lobsterfest on June 14, 2024, at the Best Western, raising funds for the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (CCHF).

Wayne Locke, Event Chair and a Lion for 11 years, said, “Lobsterfest is a fundraiser that Cornwall Lions do in support of thecataract surgical program at the Cornwall Hospital.”

This year’s event continues the tradition of supporting the hospital’s cataract surgical program, with past contributions exceeding $145,000. Funds previously provided essential surgical instruments, operating room equipment, and a cataract microscope.

This year’s proceeds will fund a new hausted chair, essential for seating patients during cataract surgery and easing transportingthem to recovery afterward.

The event, started by former Lion president Ewan St. Louis, featured cocktails, a silent auction, a choice of lobster or prime steak meals, and live music from Elvis impersonator and musician Marc Rivette.