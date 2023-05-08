Community Living Month 2023

On May 1st,2023 Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale presided over a flag-raising ceremony, proclaiming May as Community Living Month.

Community Living-Stormont County representatives and members participated in the event. As part of this special event, the city also illuminated the Cornwall Cenotaph Fountain with blue and green lights symbolizing the colors of many Community Living agencies in the province of Ontario.

“Community Living-Stormont County has been providing supports and services to individuals with developmental challenges since 1958,” said executive director Michelle Alguire, “Over the years supports and services have evolved. The agency provides services such as accommodation living, employment, social/recreational supports and supported independent living.”

The agency’s Mission Statement is: “Community Living-Stormont County provides support services and advocacy to promote full inclusivity for all individuals with developmental challenges.”

The vision of Community Living-Stormont County is for all individuals to share in all elements of living in the community.