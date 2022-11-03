Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Lynn Chauvin as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, along with other BEA+ Winners and Finalists

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Winners of the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and President’s Award Recipient, along with the Finalists of the 2022 Business Excellence Awards and the launch of the third edition of the BEA+ magazine (that will be released February 23, 2023).
The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses and individuals in Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne annually through the Business Excellence Awards presentations, including the Citizen of the Year Award.
The 2022 Citizen of the Year Award is presented to Lynn Chauvin. Lynn is known in the community for her years of dedicated service to several non-profits and service organizations, The Cornwall Optimists, the Children’s Treatment Centre, the Cornwall Hospital foundation, the United Way SDG Wine Committee, Agape, and Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce. Lynn also spearheaded her own personal initiative of providing school backpacks and supplies to deserving students. These years of service are well known in the community as she has a gentle heart, a hard-working attitude, and a welcome smile. Other volunteers notice her and are driven to do as much as she does, although following in her footsteps is nearly impossible.
The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to Steve Summers from Melody Music. For over 59 years Melody Music Center has been a pillar of our Downtown Cornwall Community, owner Steve Summers has been dedicated to providing reliable products, advice and service in a customer driven approach.
The 2022 President’s Award is presented to David Murphy. There is no greater ambassador to Cornwall and area than Dave, who’s long term involvement in our community has ranged from charitable fundraising to organizing events and being deeply involved in the local sporting community.
In addition to the above winners, the Chamber is also announcing three finalists for nine 2022 Business Excellence Awards. Nominations for all awards are submitted by members of the Community and the winner for each of the below categories will be announced at the BEA+ Awards Ceremony, held on February 23, 2023.
“We are very proud of each of the winners and finalists of this year’s BEA+ 2022 Awards,” states Angela Bero, the Manager of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce. “Each one is exceptionally deserving of recognition for the work they do to make Cornwall and Area a great community and we look forward to celebrating with the business community in February 2023, when we will also announce the winners and launch the 2022 BEA+ magazine.”
Business Excellence Awards 2022 Finalists (in alphabetical order):
Community Impact Award:
- Diversity Cornwall
- Flavor Kingdom
- Habitat for Humanity
Entrepreneur of the Year:
- Karen Brunet from ActivKare
- Wendy Grant from Cornwall City Press
- Shannon Ferguson and Chris McCarthy from FanSaves
Environmental Impact:
- Ground Soap
- Raisin Region Conservation
- Wilson Architectural Design
Inclusion & Diversity:
- Electrodust
- Olymel
- Powell School of Dance
Large Business:
- Canadian Tire
- Cornwall Gravel
- Demolition Plus
New Business of the Year:
- Ferme Butte & Bine
- The Glengarry Market
- The Water Heater Guy
Small Business of the Year:
- Crystill Rock Water
- Roy’s Chevrolet
- Seguin Financial
Tourism Excellence:
- Avonmore Berry Farm
- CAPE Comic Con
- Fields of Gold
Young Professional:
- Gabe Riviere-Reid from Your TV
- Karine Parthenais from Mellow Brew Marketing
- Dr. Joel and Kylie Leger from Spine Care Plus
