Cornwall Celebrates Cadets Week

October 13, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 30 min on October 10, 2023
Provided by 325 Cornwall Kiwanis
Cadets from 110 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Stormont, 2403 SD&G Highlanders Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, and 325 Cornwall Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron raised the Cadets Canada flag on Friday 6 October 2023 at Lamoureux Park, with Mayor Justin Towndale present, kicking off their Cadet Week celebration. (Photo : Submitted photo)

Cadets from 110 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Stormont, 2403 SD&G Highlanders Royal Army Cadet Corps, and 325 Cornwall Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, in conjunction with the City of Cornwall, raised the Cadets Canada flag on Friday 6 October 2023, marking the kick off to Cadets Week 2023. Mayor Justin Towndale was present, when the flag was raised at the clock tower in Lamoureux Park, downtown Cornwall. Sgt Eleni Fourkiotis had the honour of raisin the flag.

Cadets Week was started last year when the Ontario legislature passed Bill 45 in April 2022, proclaiming Cadets Week to be an annual week of recognition of the Cadet program’s importance in developing youth. The week is starts on the first Saturday of October.

Canada has a dynamic cadet program with numerous cadet corps and squadrons across Ontario. The Air Cadet League, Ontario Provincial Committee; the Army Cadet League of Canada (Ontario); and the Navy League of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces, provide programs for air, army and sea cadets 12 to 18 years of age.

All of the cadet programs assist young people to develop skills that serve them well in their transition to adulthood. Cadet programs focus on physical fitness, leadership, citizenship and teamwork skills, providing experiences not found anywhere else.

Cadets are active members of their communities and make valuable contributions to society on a daily basis. Proclaiming Ontario Cadets Week will honour the outstanding young Canadians whose unique personal and collective development through cadet programs will help them be successful in Canadian society, as well as recognizing those who support the programs directly and indirectly.

Cornwall is home to 3 cadets units, all parading in the Cornwall Armoury, which is home of the SD&G Highlanders. This year, the air cadets are also celebrating their 80th anniversary. Locally, cadet units offer opportunities such as marksmanship, biathlon, marching band, flying, sailing, and adventure training, at no cost to join.

For more information on the cadet program, visit cadets.ca

