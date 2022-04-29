Cornwall Community Hospital Looks to the Future of Exceptional Care

New 2022-2027 Strategic Plan Will Help CCH Lead Innovative Healthcare Transformation in Cornwall and Eastern Ontario

April 26, 2022

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is pleased to share its new 2022-2027 Strategic Plan Leading Innovative Transformation.

This new Strategic Plan comes at a critical point in healthcare transformation as hospitals begin recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Three strategic directions have been identified to create measurable positive impacts on our population: Recovery, People and Integration.

The plan is also guided by a renewed mission and vision statement, as well as our ICARE values, elevating CCH’s commitment to collaborative and compassionate care that is equitable and empowering for those it serves.

“Over the past number of months, we have engaged with our CCH teams, partners and stakeholders to set strategic directions that will chart a course for our future and enhance the care and services we provide to the community,” says Jeanette Despatie, CCH President and Chief Executive Officer. “The result of this collective effort is a Strategic Plan that positions CCH for a strong post-pandemic recovery, focuses on people, and promotes health system integration.”

The plan’s three strategic directions will chart a course for embracing innovative ways to restore and enhance access to care services; support the wellbeing of our people and respond equitability to the needs of our diverse patients and staff; and, work with partners in the community to transform locally integrated healthcare, including members of the Upper Canada, Cornwall and Area Ontario Health Team.

“We thank all patients, staff, physicians, volunteers, care partners, community members, organizations and municipal leaders for their thoughtful contributions to the development of the plan, and we look forward to working with them on its implementation,” adds Despatie.

“The Board of Directors is excited and proud to endorse this new Strategic Plan, which reinforces CCH’s role as a regional leader in healthcare delivery, and will improve local healthcare services for years to come,” says Josée Payette, CCH Board Chair.

A digital copy of the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan can be found at www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/strategic-plan.