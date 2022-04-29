Cornwall Community Hospital Looks to the Future of Exceptional Care

April 29, 2022 — Changed at 20 h 28 min on April 28, 2022
Reading time: 2 min
Provided by Cornwall Community Hospital
Cornwall Community Hospital Looks to the Future of Exceptional Care
Nurse in the Critical Care Unit at CCH holds a patient’s hand

New 2022-2027 Strategic Plan Will Help CCH Lead Innovative Healthcare Transformation in Cornwall and Eastern Ontario

April 26, 2022

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is pleased to share its new 2022-2027 Strategic Plan Leading Innovative Transformation.

This new Strategic Plan comes at a critical point in healthcare transformation as hospitals begin recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Three strategic directions have been identified to create measurable positive impacts on our population: Recovery, People and Integration.

The plan is also guided by a renewed mission and vision statement, as well as our ICARE values, elevating CCH’s commitment to collaborative and compassionate care that is equitable and empowering for those it serves.

“Over the past number of months, we have engaged with our CCH teams, partners and stakeholders to set strategic directions that will chart a course for our future and enhance the care and services we provide to the community,” says Jeanette Despatie, CCH President and Chief Executive Officer. “The result of this collective effort is a Strategic Plan that positions CCH for a strong post-pandemic recovery, focuses on people, and promotes health system integration.”

The plan’s three strategic directions will chart a course for embracing innovative ways to restore and enhance access to care services; support the wellbeing of our people and respond equitability to the needs of our diverse patients and staff; and, work with partners in the community to transform locally integrated healthcare, including members of the Upper Canada, Cornwall and Area Ontario Health Team.

“We thank all patients, staff, physicians, volunteers, care partners, community members, organizations and municipal leaders for their thoughtful contributions to the development of the plan, and we look forward to working with them on its implementation,” adds Despatie.

“The Board of Directors is excited and proud to endorse this new Strategic Plan, which reinforces CCH’s role as a regional leader in healthcare delivery, and will improve local healthcare services for years to come,” says Josée Payette, CCH Board Chair.

A digital copy of the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan can be found at www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/strategic-plan.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Community Building Fund Helps Aultsville Theatre 2022 Reopening
A&E Plus

Community Building Fund Helps Aultsville Theatre 2022 Reopening

Cornwall, Ont. – In 2021, Aultsville Theatre received a $48,500 grant from the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund…

YourTV Youth Achievement Awards now open
Local News

YourTV Youth Achievement Awards now open

CORNWALL, Ontario - YourTV Cornwall and the Optimist Club of Cornwall are partnering again to present the annual Youth Achievement Awards. The awards recognize regional…

CCH joins SeamlessMD for Pre and Post-Surgical Monitoring
Local News

CCH joins SeamlessMD for Pre and Post-Surgical Monitoring

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) has launched SeamlessMD, a Digital Patient Engagement platform used by hospitals…