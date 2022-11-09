Cornwall Legion Looks Forward to Remembrance Day Ceremony

Preparations are underway for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297’s annual Remembrance Day Ceremony, returning in full for the first time in three years on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The procession will leave the Legion at approximately 10:30am and make their way to their positions around the cenotaph in Legion Memorial Park. At 11am the ceremony will begin with the Last Post and two minutes of silence, followed by the laying of wreaths in honour of our veterans.

“It’s a day to celebrate veterans, so I hope on that day everyone will thank a veteran for their service,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 president Marvin Plumadore.

This year’s Poppy Chair, Mavis Williamson, said the ceremony will honour our veterans first and foremost, but also acknowledge current members of the military and cadets.

“The very front of the parade will be our veterans since it’s the day of remembrance and a day to acknowledge our veterans for their service to our country. So, very important that they are in front of the parade. Next will be current members of the military and reservists, followed by the cadets who are the future of our nation to answer the call to serve their country,” Williamson explained.