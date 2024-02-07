Cornwall Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Roxanne Cook, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of fail to comply with appearance notice. On Feb. 5, 2024, police responded to an unwanted shopper at a Brookdale Avenue business and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the woman was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on Nov. 23, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

