Cornwall Police Blotter

February 6, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 58 min on February 6, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by Cornwall Police
Comment count:
Cornwall Police Blotter
The Cornwall Police Service LED sign outside of the Justice Building at 340 Pitt St. (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Roxanne Cook, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of fail to comply with appearance notice. On Feb. 5, 2024, police responded to an unwanted shopper at a Brookdale Avenue business and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the woman was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on Nov. 23, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT Cornwall, ON – Lise Dufresne, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the woman was scheduled…

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

LURING A PERSON UNDER 16 Cornwall, ON – David Coleman, 58, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2024, and charged with luring a person under 16 years of aged by means…

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 31, 2024, and charged with the following: …