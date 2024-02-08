Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Mekhi McLean-Cuffe, 25, of Ajax, ON, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Sept. 22, 2017, the man defrauded two individuals in Cornwall. Police were contacted, an investigation ensued and a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest. On Feb. 6, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 51-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Feb. 6, 2024, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of her residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Danielle Smoke, 40, of Akwesasne, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Dec. 13, 2022, the woman attended the Port of Entry and operated her vehicle in a dangerous manner after being requested to stop. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Feb. 6, 2024, the woman attended the Port of entry and was taken into custody by Canada Border Services Agency officers. She was turned over to the CPS, the warrant was executed and the woman was held for a bail hearing.

ADMINISTER NOXIOUS THING, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, and charged with administer noxious thing and assault with a weapon. It is alleged on Feb. 6, 2024, the man administered a noxious thing toward his girlfriend’s face. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

BRIBERY OF OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Tariq Javaid, 67, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, and charged with bribery of officer. It is alleged on Nov. 13, 2023, the man bribed an enforcement officer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 6, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on March 21, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.