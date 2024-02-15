Cornwall Police Blotter

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 12, 2024, and charged with the following:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Feb. 12, 2024, the youth assaulted his father, assaulted him with a weapon, and also made threats to the man. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPLIFTING, WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Ryan Grignon-Paquette, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and additionally charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 12, 2024, the man attended a business on Ninth Street East, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Furthermore, it also alleged on Oct. 16, 2023, the man broke into a Montreal Road business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 12, 2024, the man was located in regards to the incident above, and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on March 21, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Corey Hart, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on April 25, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 12, 2024, the man was located during an unrelated matter and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 12, 2024, and charged with domestic mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 10, 2024, the man damaged his ex-girlfriend’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 12, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 5, 2024. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 12, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Domestic mischief

Theft under $5,000

Domestic assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Sept. 20, 2023, the man damaged his girlfriend’s property. It is also alleged on Sept. 23, 2023, the man stole her property. Furthermore, on this date, it is alleged he assaulted and made threats to the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest. On Feb. 12, 2024, he was located, the warrant was executed and the man was released to appear in court on March 19, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

MISCHIEF, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on Feb. 12, 2024, and charged with the following:

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Domestic assault

It is alleged on Feb. 12, 2024, the man damaged property in his girlfriend’s residence and stole her property. It is also alleged, on this date, the man assaulted the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

