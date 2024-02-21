Cornwall Police Blotter

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT, THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – Rahsontanohstha Delormier, 29, of Akwesasne, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2024, and charged with failure to stop after accident and theft of motor vehicle. It is alleged on Feb. 19, 2024, the man was involved in a collision at the Toll Booth on Brookdale Avenue and fled the scene. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation also revealed the vehicle was stolen. The man was located by members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and turned over to the CPS. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

