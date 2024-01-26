Cornwall Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 24, 2024, and charged with the following:

Three counts fail to comply with probation order

Three counts fail to comply with release order

Three counts criminal harassment

It is alleged from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged during these dates, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not contact or communicate with his ex-girlfriend. Furthermore, it is alleged during these dates, the man was in communication with the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 24, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Jan. 24, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Jan. 15, 2024, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged on this date, the woman was in communication with the man. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 24, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS, RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 24, 2024, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with release order

Domestic assault

Domestic assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Resist peace officer

It is alleged on Jan. 24, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not be outside his residence with alcohol in his body. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his girlfriend, threw an object toward and made threats to her. It is also alleged he then chased her outside. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located at which point he attempted to flee police and resisted arrest. During the investigation, it was revealed the man was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Tilley, 31, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2024, and charged with six counts of fail to comply with prohibition order and two counts of fail to comply with probation. It is alleged on Jan. 19, 2024, the man was seen operating a motor vehicle by a member of CPS and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was under three separate prohibition orders with the relevant condition to not operate a motor vehicle. It is alleged on Jan. 24, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle. Additionally, he was bound by three separate prohibition orders with the relevant condition to not operate a motor vehicle. It is alleged on Jan. 24, 2024, the man was operating a motor vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 7, 2024