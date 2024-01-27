Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Peter Sanidas, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend court on July 27, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 25, 2024, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Debbie Smoke, 22, of Hogansburg, NY, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the woman was scheduled to attend court on Feb. 10, 2022, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Jan. 25, 2024, the woman was held in custody at the Canada Border Services Agency, which turned her over to the Cornwall Police Service. The warrant was executed and the woman was held for a bail hearing.

BREAK AND ENTER, POSSESSION BREAK-IN INSTRUMENTS

Cornwall, ON – Adam Jodoin, 40, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2024, and charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments. It is alleged on Jan. 25, 2024, the man broke into a Second Street East building with break-in tools. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

BREAK AND ENTER, POSSESSION BREAK-IN INSTRUMENTS

Cornwall, ON – Michael Farkas, 45, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2024, and charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments. It is alleged on Jan. 25, 2024, the man broke into a Second Street East building with break-in tools. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jesse Benedict, 40, of Hogansburg, NY, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 27, 2020, the man failed to comply with the conditions of his probation order. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 25, 2024, the man was held in custody at the Canada Border Services Agency, which turned him over to the Cornwall Police Service. The warrant was executed and the man was released to appear in court on March 7, 2024.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Dewar, 28, of St. Andrews West, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2024, and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged on Jan. 18, 2024, the man threw an object toward an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 25, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.