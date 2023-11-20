Cornwall Public Library will close for a professional development day

Cornwall Public Library is set to temporarily close its doors on November 22, 2023, for a professional development day. This closure is part of the library’s ongoing commitment to staff training and enhancement of services.

The professional development day will provide Cornwall Public Library staff with valuable opportunities to participate in workshops, training sessions, and collaborative activities aimed at furthering their skills and knowledge. By investing in professional development, the library aims to ensure that its team remains at the forefront of library services, offering patrons an even more enriching experience upon reopening.

While the physical library space will be closed on November 22, patrons are encouraged to explore the library’s digital resources, online catalogue, and other virtual services available on the library’s website. The closure also presents an excellent opportunity for community members to discover the wealth of digital resources accessible from the comfort of their homes.

Cornwall Public Library will resume regular hours of operation on November 23.

For more information about [Library Name]’s closure and upcoming events, please visit www.library.cornwall.on.ca or contact us via email at generalmail@library.cornwall.on.ca.