Cornwall Typhoons Let’s Scare Hunger Food Drive

The Cornwall Typhoons U9B Girls’ Hockey Team is collecting non-perishable food items Sunday October 22nd at various locations in Cornwall and surrounding areas in support of the Agape Center.

We’ve received many generous sponsorships and donations from community members this hockey season and would love to show our appreciation by giving back to our community. We will be collecting non-perishable item this Sunday at Freshco, Giant Tiger, James and Jens No Frills, Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer and Marlin Orchards from 12pm-2pm. There will also be an Agape donation bin set up at the Benson Center over the next two weeks.

Our team has also decided to challenge all competitive and house league teams from CGHA to collect and donate as many non-perishable food items as possible with the winning team enjoying a pizza party donated by 2-4-1 Pizza in Cornwall. Winning teams will be announced on Tuesday October 31st at part of our “Let’s Scare Hunger Campaign” in partnership with the Agape Center.