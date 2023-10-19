Cornwall Typhoons Let’s Scare Hunger Food Drive

October 19, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 06 min on October 18, 2023
Provided by Cornwall Typhoons U9B Girls' Hockey Team
Cornwall Typhoons Let’s Scare Hunger Food Drive
Back Row L-R: Quynn Lavallee, Eliette Germain, Maely Mcbride, Olivia van der Heyden, Olivia Norman, Madison Taillon, Mikella Gingras, Camden Brown Front Row L-R: Mia Dettman, Macy Boots, Miah Perry, Taylor Winters, Milly Winters, Bea Fawthrop Goalies L-R: Elyse Grise, Maeve Blackadder (Missing: Maya Blackadder) (Photo : Submitted photo)

The Cornwall Typhoons U9B Girls’ Hockey Team is collecting non-perishable food items Sunday October 22nd at various locations in Cornwall and surrounding areas in support of the Agape Center.

We’ve received many generous sponsorships and donations from community members this hockey season and would love to show our appreciation by giving back to our community. We will be collecting non-perishable item this Sunday at Freshco, Giant Tiger, James and Jens No Frills, Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer and Marlin Orchards from 12pm-2pm. There will also be an Agape donation bin set up at the Benson Center over the next two weeks.

Our team has also decided to challenge all competitive and house league teams from CGHA to collect and donate as many non-perishable food items as possible with the winning team enjoying a pizza party donated by 2-4-1 Pizza in Cornwall. Winning teams will be announced on Tuesday October 31st at part of our “Let’s Scare Hunger Campaign” in partnership with the Agape Center.

