CPS Daily News: May 25, 2023

MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED AFTER FOUR ROBBERY OCCURRENCES

Cornwall, ON – Male, 32, of no-fixed-address was arrested on May 24th, 2023 and charged with the following:

Robbery using a firearm x 2

Robbery with a weapon

Robbery with violence

Disguise with intent x 4

Use of firearm while committing an offence x 2

Careless use of a firearm x 2

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 3

Carrying a concealed weapon x 3

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm x 2

It is alleged on three occasions between December 2021 and May 17, 2023, the man attended a Montreal Road convenience store, concealing his face, and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a handgun on two occasions and threatening violence on the other. It is further alleged on May 16th, 2023, the man attended a Belmont Street business and once again brandished a weapon while demanding money from the cashier. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 24th, 2023, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Female, 37, of Cornwall was arrested on May 24th, 2023 and charged with breach of release order for failing to report to police. It is alleged in March 2023, the woman failed to report to police, despite the conditions of her release order, and an investigation ensued. On May 24th, 2023, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Male, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on May 24th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on May 8th, 2023, the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he left the store. It is further alleged the man failed to attend court on May 18th, 2023 for a previous theft offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 24th, 2023, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 50, of Cornwall was arrested on May 24th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on May 9th, 2023, the man failed to attend court for a weapons offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 24th, 2023, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held in custody to await a bail hearing.

