CPS Daily News: October 11, 2023

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Female, 65, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 6th, 2023, and charged with 10 counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged that between July 21st, 2023, and September 21, 2023, the woman attended a Ninth Street business in 10 separate occasions, selected merchandise, attended the self check-out area, and then left the store without scanning and paying for all of the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 6th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Female, 23, was arrested on October 6th, 2023, and charged with one count of uttering threats. It is alleged that on October 6th, 2023, the woman threatened to harm another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

PROHIBITED DRIVING

Cornwall, ON – Male, 65, of no fixed address, was arrested on October 6th, 2023, and charged with prohibited driving. It is alleged that on October 6th, 2023, the man was bound by a prohibition order with the relevant condition to not operate a motor vehicle. On this date, the man was spotted operating a motor vehicle by a CPS Detective. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

IMPAIRED OPERATION CAUSING HARM, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Male, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 7th, 2023, was charged with impaired operation causing harm, and over 80. It is alleged that on October 7th, 2023, the man was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was involved in a motor vehicle collision, causing injury to another driver. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 50, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 7th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on July 25th, 2023, the man attended a Cumberland Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 7th, 2023, the man was located by Akwesasne Mohawk Police and turned over to members of CPS. The warrant was executed and was released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

ROBBERY

Cornwall, ON – Male, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 7th, 2023, and charged with robbery. It is alleged that on October 7th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. While being taken into custody by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, he brandished an edged weapon. The Loss Prevention Officer took the man into custody and police were contacted. The man was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old woman was arrested on October 7th, 2023, and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged that on October 7th, 2023, the woman assaulted her boyfriend and struck him with a household item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 31st, 2023. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old woman was arrested on October 8th, 2023, and charged with one count of assault. It is alleged that on October 8th, 2023, the woman assaulted her boyfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man was arrested on October 8th, 2023, and charged with criminal harassment. It is alleged that on October 8th, 2023, the man repeatedly communicated with his ex-girlfriend after being told not to. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 31st, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – Female, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 8th, 2023, and charged with one count of theft under $5000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation. It is alleged that on October 8th, 2023, the woman was bound by two probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged that the woman attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man was arrested on October 8th, 2023, and charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon. It is alleged that on September 18th, 2023, the man threatened to cause harm to his common-law partner. Furthermore, is alleged that on October 8th, 2023, the man threw an item at his common-law partner, causing an injury. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old man was arrested on October 9th, 2023, and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation. It is alleged that on October 9th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged the man assaulted his girlfriend causing an injury. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY WITH PROBATION AND RELEASE ORDER

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old man was arrested on October 9th, 2023, and was charged with six counts of failing to comply with a release order and three counts of failing to comply with probation. It is alleged that on September 22nd, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and a release order with the relevant condition to not contact his ex-girlfriend or be within 50 meters of where she’s known to be. On this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is alleged that on September 30th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and a release order with the relevant condition to not contact his ex-girlfriend or be within 50 meters of where she’s known to be. On this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged that on October 9th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and a release order with the relevant condition to not contact his ex-girlfriend or be within 50 meters of where she’s known to be. On this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

IMPAIRED OPERATION, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Female, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 9th, 2023, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. It is alleged that on October 9th, 2023, the woman was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 24th, 2023.

WARRANT, POSSESSION FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – Female, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 10th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged that between December 12th, 2022, and December 20th, 2023, the woman took cheques without the owner’s permission and made three separate transactions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On October 10th, 2023, the woman was located and taken into custody. While being taken into custody, police located a scheduled substance and items consistent with trafficking. She was charged accordingly, the warrant was executed, and she was released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 189 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the long weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.