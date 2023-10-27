CPS Daily News: October 26, 2023

OBSTRUCTION, FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT POLICE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on October 24th, 2023, and charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, one count of obstruct police officer and one count of assault police officer. It is alleged that on October 24th, 2023, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to abide by the house rules. It is also alleged that on this date, the youth was not abiding by the house rules. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 24th, 2023, the youth was located, and it is alleged that while being taken into custody, he obstructed and assaulted a member of CPS. He was charged accordingly and was held for a bail hearing. His name will not be released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 31, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 24th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on October 5th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 24th, 2023, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on November 21st, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on October 24th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that between June 28th, 2023 and July 2, 2023, the man repeatedly communicated and followed his ex-girlfriend, causing her to fear for her safety. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 24th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 24th, 2023, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged that on October 17th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on October 19th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 24th, 2023, the man was located and the warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, DRUGS

Cornwall, ON – Female, 44, of St. Andrews was arrested on October 24th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a scheduled substance. It is alleged that on October 10th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On October 24th, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. It is alleged that while she was being taken into custody, a quantity of a scheduled substance was located. She was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Female, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on October 24th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on October 24th, 2023, the woman attended a ninth street business, selected merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay for it. She was taken into custody by the store’s loss prevention officer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 5th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 54, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 24th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on October 5th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On October 25th, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. She was released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 44, of St. Andrews was arrested on October 25th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on October 24th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On October 25th, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. She was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM, ADMINISTER NOXIOUS THING, SEXUAL ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on October 25th, 2023, and charged with three counts of administering a noxious thing, one count of uttering threats to cause harm, two counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of sexual assault, and one count of forcible confinement. It is alleged October 19th, 2023, the man administered a noxious substance to his wife. Furthermore, it is alleged that on October 20th, 2023, the man administered a noxious substance to his wife and sexually assaulted her. It is also alleged that on October 21st, 2023, the man administered a noxious substance to his wife. It is also alleged that on October 22nd, 2023, the man assaulted his wife twice, assaulted her with a weapon, and choked her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 25th, 2023, the man was in custody at the courthouse, was charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Male, 47, of Long Sault, was arrested on October and charged with failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that on October 25th, 2023 the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is alleged that on this date, the man attended the business he was prohibited from attending. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old man was arrested on October 25th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that between November 1st, 2021, and December 31st, 2021, the man sexually assaulted his wife on two separate occasions and on another occasion, sexually assaulted his wife requiring her to seek medical treatment. Police were contacted and investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 25th, 2023, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on November 14th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 34, of Stittsville, Ontario, was arrested on October 25th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on September 15th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to be fingerprinted and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On October 25th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on December 14th, 2023.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 125 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 48 hours (8:00 am Tuesday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.