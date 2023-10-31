CPS Daily News: October 31, 2023

THREATS, PUBLIC MISCHIEF, FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 51-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on October 28th, 2023, and charged with four counts of uttering threats, four counts of public mischief, one count of failing to comply with release order and one count of criminal harassment. It is alleged that on October 26th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not be within a certain distance of a specific individual nor to not contact or communicate in any way with that person. It is alleged that on October 26th, 2023, the man engaged in conduct that caused his ex-partner to fear for her safety, by repeatedly communicating with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is alleged that on October 28th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not be within a certain distance of a specific individual. It is alleged that on this date, the man made multiple calls, falsely claiming there was an explosive device on the property, and was within the prohibited distance of the individual listed in his release order when making these calls. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 28th, 2023, the man was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Female, 39, of Cornwall was arrested on October 28th, 2023 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on October 28th, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Male, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on October 26th, 2023, the man took property without the owner’s permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 30th, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged that on October 26th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged that on October 27th, 2023, the youth was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted and failed to do so. On October 30th, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old woman of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2023, and charged with assault. It is alleged that on October 30th, 2023, the woman assaulted her former common-law partner. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and release to appear in court on November 28th, 2023. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

THEFT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 31st, 2023, and charged with disguise with intent to commit an offence, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, one count of obstruct peace officer and one count of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on October 31st, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside with his surety and to notify police of a change of address. It is also alleged that on this date, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business, wearing a mask, and attempted to remove property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was located, and it is alleged that he provided a false identity. The investigation also revealed that he no longer resided with his surety and did not notify police of his change of address. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 242 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last four days (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.