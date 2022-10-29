CPS WISHES CORNWALL A SAFE & HAPPY HALLOWEEN

October 29, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 26 min on October 28, 2022
Reading time: 2 min
Provided by Cornwall Police Service
CPS WISHES CORNWALL A SAFE & HAPPY HALLOWEEN
Today's day is full of fun (Photo : Stock photo.)

As October 31st quickly approaches, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to provide a few safety tips to help keep trick-or-treater’s safe this Halloween:

  • Consider bringing a flashlight or wearing glow sticks to help illuminate yourself to other trick-or-treater’s and/or motorists;
  • Walk instead of run;
  • Stay on the sidewalks (If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left-hand side of the street facing traffic);
  • Avoid jaywalking;
  • Do not cut across lawns or take short-cuts;
  • Do not go inside houses and do not get into vehicles;
  • Only visit houses that are lit;
  • Wear a light-coloured or bright costume, reflective tape or arm bands to heighten visibility;
  • Wear a costume that is properly fitted to reduce the chance of tripping on it;
  • Select a costume that is constructed from fire-resistant materials;
  • Make sure your vision is not restricted;
  • Stay away from animals you are not familiar with;
  • Vandalism is not just a ‘trick’ – it is against the law and has consequences;
  • Have a parent or guardian inspect candy before eating any.

Additionally, it is important for parents to talk to their children about the route they plan to take before hitting the streets and to identify key trustworthy places they can find help if needed.

Those handing out candy this year are also reminded to keep the path leading up to your door free of obstacles or trip hazards, as well as to consider using alternatives to candles to light up your jack-o-lanterns.

For adults attending any Halloween parties, please do not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs. Call a taxi, a sober friend or use public transportation, but please do not drive impaired.

As always, if you notice anything suspicious in your neighbourhood this Halloween (other than the usual spooky ghosts and goblins walking through the streets), please contact police by calling (613) 932-2110.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, we wish you a safe and happy Halloween!

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

PEDIGREE Foundation Announces New Canadian Grant Program
Local News

PEDIGREE Foundation Announces New Canadian Grant Program

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is excited to share that they will be receiving $15,000 this year thanks to the PEDIGREE Foundation's…

Mellissa Morgan awarded prestigious 2022 Patti Moore Human Services Integration Award
Local News

Mellissa Morgan awarded prestigious 2022 Patti Moore Human Services Integration Award

A City of Cornwall manager recently received accolades from the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association…