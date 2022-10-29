CPS WISHES CORNWALL A SAFE & HAPPY HALLOWEEN

As October 31st quickly approaches, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to provide a few safety tips to help keep trick-or-treater’s safe this Halloween:

Consider bringing a flashlight or wearing glow sticks to help illuminate yourself to other trick-or-treater’s and/or motorists;

Walk instead of run;

Stay on the sidewalks (If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left-hand side of the street facing traffic);

Avoid jaywalking;

Do not cut across lawns or take short-cuts;

Do not go inside houses and do not get into vehicles;

Only visit houses that are lit;

Wear a light-coloured or bright costume, reflective tape or arm bands to heighten visibility;

Wear a costume that is properly fitted to reduce the chance of tripping on it;

Select a costume that is constructed from fire-resistant materials;

Make sure your vision is not restricted;

Stay away from animals you are not familiar with;

Vandalism is not just a ‘trick’ – it is against the law and has consequences;

Have a parent or guardian inspect candy before eating any.

Additionally, it is important for parents to talk to their children about the route they plan to take before hitting the streets and to identify key trustworthy places they can find help if needed.

Those handing out candy this year are also reminded to keep the path leading up to your door free of obstacles or trip hazards, as well as to consider using alternatives to candles to light up your jack-o-lanterns.

For adults attending any Halloween parties, please do not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs. Call a taxi, a sober friend or use public transportation, but please do not drive impaired.

As always, if you notice anything suspicious in your neighbourhood this Halloween (other than the usual spooky ghosts and goblins walking through the streets), please contact police by calling (613) 932-2110.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, we wish you a safe and happy Halloween!