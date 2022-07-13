EOHU offering fourth doses to individuals 18+

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is now offering second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals aged 18 and older, following the province’s expansion to eligibility on July 13. The fourth dose is recommended five months (140 days) after your first booster, but you may opt to receive the vaccine as early as three months (84 days) from your first booster dose.

Staying up to date on eligible doses

The EOHU is reminding those who are eligible for booster doses, especially the first booster, to book an appointment or to walk in to one of the EOHU’s community vaccination clinics, as cases are rising in the region, and immunity from previous doses and infections decreases over time. Third doses are recommended five months (140 days) after your second dose, to boost protection against severe COVID-19 infection.

“Protection from the two-dose series for many people is wearing off,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “Case numbers are rising again, and over 65% of people under 50 have not yet gotten their first booster dose. Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines can help keep you from serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

Individuals who are currently eligible but have not yet received their third dose are recommended to receive their third dose as soon as possible. Individuals 18 and older who have had their third dose are also strongly encouraged to receive their 4th dose as soon as they are eligible.

Appointments for primary series and booster doses can be booked through the Provincial Booking System at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900, starting July 14. Participating pharmacies and healthcare practitioners are also offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to access it, please visit www.EOHU.ca/vaccines.