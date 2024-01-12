Fat Bike Clinic at Summerstown Trails

SUMMERSTOWN, ON – Fat biking is growing in popularity, and where better than at the Summerstown trails which offer close to 20 km of groomed trails for the enjoyment of young and old. Fat biking can be done year-round, and even smaller children as young as 8 or 10 who are accustomed to riding a bike can enjoy fat biking.

The Friends of the Summerstown Trails will be organizing a fat bike clinic on Saturday, January 13, at 9:30 a.m. The clinic will take place at the trails Chalet in the main parking lot and on the trails. Whether you already own a fat bike, or wish to try one out, come and learn more about tire pressure, gears, what to wear, etc. The clinic will comprise a theory part followed by a practical session on the trails.

The course instructor will be Steve Sutherland, FOTST member and Total Cyclery and Sports employee. The cost is free for FOTST members and $10 for non-members which includes the use of one of our fat bikes for the early birds; others will get a free rental coupon. The maximum number of participants is set at 20. To register, visit www.summerstowntrails.com or send an email to summerstowntrails@gmail.com.

Throughout the winter, fat bike rentals are available on weekends at a cost of $15/hour. The Friends of the Summerstown Trails own eight fat bikes of different sizes to accommodate all body sizes. Although by law in Ontario, only cyclists under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet, we require that all riders wear a helmet when riding the trails, given the nature of the terrain. In fact, many wear their downhill ski helmet which offers extra protection and warmth.

Is it dangerous to fat bike? Isn’t it slippery? If you have the correct equipment, it’s not much more dangerous than riding your regular bike, and you don’t have to worry about cars! You need to check your speed when making a turn or going downhill, same as on a bike. And if the trails are icy, you don’t ride them, same as you wouldn’t go for a walk on an ice rink. Tire pressure also helps; it is kept at less than 10 psi which increases tire width and the grip on the snow. And you’re not riding in loose, deep snow; the trails are packed using a machine called a snow dog which grooms a nice, even surface to ride on.

The Summerstown Trails are located at 6150 County Road 27 (Summerstown Rd.), 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401. There is no charge to access the trails and parking is free.